Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double in Big Easy

James posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals over 44 minutes in Monday's 124-122 loss against the Pelicans.

It was LeBron's first triple-double since Nov. 27, and just his fourth of the season. He has 20 or more points in each of his past four outings, and 13 of the past 14 games. The good news is LeBron did not look fatigued after logging 45 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss against the Spurs. The bad news is that fantasy owners are likely to see the star resting more after the All-Star break as Tyronn Lue preserves The King for the stretch run.