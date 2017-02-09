Cavaliers' LeBron James: Potentially being rested Thursday

Coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday that he will "probably" rest LeBron James in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In addition to James, Lue is planning on resting Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving as well, as it tends to be an all-or-nothing situation when resting his star players. It wouldn't be too surprising either considering that the Cavaliers are playing their third game on the road in four days before heading back home. If James is ultimately ruled out, Richard Jefferson and DeAndre Liggins would be in line to see extended minutes on the wing.