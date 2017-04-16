Cavaliers' LeBron James: Pours in game-high 32 in Game 1 win

James scored 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding 13 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 win over the Pacers.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the three-time NBA Finals MVP came up big in his 200th career playoff game. The Cavs' defensive issues will likely continue to put a lot of pressure on their offense to keep pace, but James could well end up exceeding his career 28.0 points per game postseason average as a result.