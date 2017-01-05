Cavaliers' LeBron James: Puts up 31 points in loss Wednesday

James posted 31 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in a 106-94 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

James didn't participate in the Cavs' morning shootaround after playing through the flu in Monday's win against the Pelicans, but he ultimately decided to give it a go against the Bulls. Despite his illness he managed to put up a classic LeBron statline with over 30 points and seven or more rebounds and assists, but it wasn't enough to overcome the absence of fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. James will have a day to recover before the Cavs travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets on Friday.