Cavaliers' LeBron James: Questionable Wednesday after missing shootaround

James (illness) didn't participate in the Cavs' morning shootaround and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

James was battling the flu after playing 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Pelicans, and it appears a day of rest in between games hasn't provided sufficient time for him to recover. The Cavaliers kept James away from shootaround so as not to spread the flu to other players, but the team is holding out hope their star will be available later in the evening. In addition to James, Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Kevin Love (illness) are questionable to play, so the Cavaliers could potentially be without the services of all three stars Wednesday. If James ends up sitting out, Richard Jefferson would likely assume the bulk of his minutes, with bench forwards like Richard Jefferson, James Jones and Channing Frye also potentially picking up additional run.