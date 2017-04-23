Cavaliers' LeBron James: Records double-double in Game 4 win
James totaled 33 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks in 45 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 win versus the Pacers in Game 4.
James was the only Cavalier to play more than 37 minutes, but he'll now have nearly a week off (at minimum) before the second round begins. While James continues to struggle from the charity stripe, he has been shooting lights out from the field while contributing his usual high-quality numbers in every statistical category.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Leads massive comeback win with triple-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in Game 2 win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Pours in game-high 32 in Game 1 win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: In starting lineup Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will sit out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will sit out Monday vs. Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...