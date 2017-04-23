Cavaliers' LeBron James: Records double-double in Game 4 win

James totaled 33 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks in 45 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 win versus the Pacers in Game 4.

James was the only Cavalier to play more than 37 minutes, but he'll now have nearly a week off (at minimum) before the second round begins. While James continues to struggle from the charity stripe, he has been shooting lights out from the field while contributing his usual high-quality numbers in every statistical category.