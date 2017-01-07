Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 36 points in just 35 minutes

James poured in 36 points (14-20 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes Friday during a 116-108 win over Brooklyn.

LeBron is off to a scorching start to kick off the new year. He's scored 30-plus points in two of the first three games of 2017, and he's shot 56.5 percent from the floor during that span. One trend to look out for: a downward tick in three-point activity. LeBron is just 1-for-7 from distance in January so far.