Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 31 in Christmas Day win

James scored 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 win over the Warriors.

He continues to fight himself at the free throw line, but otherwise King James is having another exceptional season, and is on pace to average career highs in assists and three-pointers at the age of 31.