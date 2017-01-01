Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 32 in Saturday's win

James scored 32 points (12-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Hornets.

With Kyrie Irving (hamstring) sidelined, James ended up leading the Cavs in both points and assists, and he now has 20 dimes over the last two games. He's going to rack up stats all across the scoresheet regardless, but if Irving misses any more time, expect LBJ to continue seeing a short-term bump in his output in assists.