Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sets career-high 17 assists in win

James recorded 32 points (12-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT) 17 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes in a 140-135 overtime win against the Wizards on Monday.

James was in peak form all game offensively. His 17 assists set a new career-high and marked his third straight game with double-digit assists. He was particularly dominant in the fourth quarter hitting four of his six threes, including a miraculous fall away three that banked in to send the game into overtime. James' night ended early in the overtime period after picking up his sixth foul, but all-star teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were able to pick up the slack and seal the game for the Cavs while James cheered from the sidelines.

