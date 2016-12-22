Cavaliers' LeBron James: Shines during second leg of back-to-back set

James logged 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Bucks back on Nov. 29, James and the Cavaliers made sure they took care of business this time around during the home and road back-to-back set with Milwaukee. With both games proving quite competitive, James wasn't afforded much rest, logging 81 total minutes. His fantasy owners were certainly able to reap the benefits though, and have to be encouraged with the improvement James has shown of late from three-point range. He drained nine treys over the back-to-back set, and has gone 16-of-35 (45.7%) from distance over his last five outings.