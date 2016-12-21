Cavaliers' LeBron James: Stuffs stat sheet against Bucks

James finished with 34 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block during Tuesday's 114-108 overtime win over Milwaukee.

It's so easy to forget LeBron is 31 years old, and not in his 20s. Will he ever lose a step? He looked fresh as ever in the first leg of a back-to-back against the Bucks. LeBron generally stayed away from the long arms of Milwaukee's frontcourt and did most of his damage from outside. He's had a rocky December from beyond the arc, shooting just 33.3 percent, so Tuesday's game must have been a welcome sight for him. He also righted his ways at the free-throw line, although he's still shooting just 63.6 percent from there this month.