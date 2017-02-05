Cavaliers' LeBron James: Stuffs stat sheet with 32 points, 10 assists

James poured in 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 win over the Knicks.

James put on a show for the Madison Square Garden crowd, as he's done throughout his career. He didn't record any defensive statistics, but his jumpshot was sharp from start to finish and he consistently threw passes that lured his own teammates into open shots. When the Cavs needed a basket to close out a feisty Knicks team in the fourth quarter, James sprinted through the defense for a game-securing dunk. The King is averaging 24.2 points and 10.2 assists over his last 10 games.