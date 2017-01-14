Cavaliers' LeBron James: Ties season high with 15 assists Friday

James registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in a 120-108 win over the Kings on Friday.

After focusing more on serving as a facilitator for his talented teammates through first third of the season, James had taken on a greater scoring burden in recent contests, recording 26 or more points in the preceding seven games. However, with coach Tyronn Lue letting the newly acquired Kyle Korver loose a bit off the bench Friday, James did his part to get the sharpshooter involved. Korver responded with 18 points, and his solid game combined with excellent scoring outputs from Kyrie Irving (26 points) and Iman Shumpert (16 points) allowed James to thrive as a setup man. The 15 assists tied a season for James, who looks to have his team trending up again ahead of Monday's highly-anticipated road matchup with the Warriors.