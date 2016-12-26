Cavaliers' LeBron James: To sit out for rest Monday vs. Pistons

James will sit out Monday's game against the Pistons for rest, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

James played 40 minutes during Sunday's thriller against the Warriors, so the Cavaliers want to give him some rest in the second game of a back-to-back set. Richard Jefferson is slated to start at small forward in his place and should see a decent increase in minutes, although look for James to reclaim his role as soon as Thursday's tilt with the Celtics.