Cavaliers' LeBron James: To sit out for rest Monday vs. Pistons
James will sit out Monday's game against the Pistons for rest, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
James played 40 minutes during Sunday's thriller against the Warriors, so the Cavaliers want to give him some rest in the second game of a back-to-back set. Richard Jefferson is slated to start at small forward in his place and should see a decent increase in minutes, although look for James to reclaim his role as soon as Thursday's tilt with the Celtics.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 31 in Christmas Day win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Shines during second leg of back-to-back set•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Stuffs stat sheet against Bucks•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Expected to play both games of back-to-back•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 26 in Saturday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will sit out Wednesday's game•