Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play Monday vs. Pelicans

Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that James wouldn't be rested for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Rod Walker of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Despite logging 45 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Spurs and playing 35-plus minutes in 11 of the last 12 games, James won't get a breather as the Cavaliers embark on a four-game week. James has averaged 38.1 minutes per game dating back to the beginning of December, and it's expected that he'll continue to hold down heavy workloads through the All-Star break until Lue makes a more concerted effort to get him rest prior to the beginning of the postseason. If James is wilting from the expanded workload, it hasn't been reflected in his production. He's averaging 21.2 points, 8.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over the last five games while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.