Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will play Wednesday, could sit Thursday

James will play Wednesday against the Pacers but may be held out of action Thursday in Oklahoma City, Jason Lloyd of Ohio.com reports.

Despite playing heavy minutes this season, James, in typical fashion, has bristled at those questioning whether he'll take games off to limit his workload. However, coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday that if James ends up seeing a significant minutes total (in the high-30s or low-40s) against the Pacers, he'd likely be held out to rest Thursday on the second night of a road back-to-back set. Entering Wednesday, James ranks second in the NBA in minutes per game (37.7), trailing only Kyle Lowry.