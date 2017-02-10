Cavaliers' LeBron James: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder

James will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, Cavaliers play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that James would likely sit out Thursday's contest for rest, but he's been given the green light to play. It's still unknown whether or not he'll be in line for his usual minutes.

