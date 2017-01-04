Cavaliers' Mike Dunleavy: Cleared to play Wednesday
Dunleavy (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunleavy has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain, but felt good after pregame warmups and has now been given the green light to take the court Wednesday. Both Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Kevin Love (illness) have already been ruled out, while LeBron James (illness) is still considered questionable, so Dunleavy could pick up some decent playing time if his ankle doesn't give him any issues.
