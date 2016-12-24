Dunleavy recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 119-99 win against Brooklyn.

Dunleavy had his best game of the season, a great sign for Cleveland with the news that J.R. Smith (thumb) is expected to be sidelined for 12-to-14 weeks. He will probably be looking at a jump in playing time with Smith out as he provides the team more three-point shooting than the other backup guards have to offer.