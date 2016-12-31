Dunleavy will not play Saturday against the Hornets due to an ankle injury, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear, but Dunleavy is listed as out with an ankle issue. The veteran has been playing only a minor role off the bench, but in his absence Channing Frye figures to pick up some extra run.

