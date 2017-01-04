Dunleavy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

The injury report classifies Dunleavy's injury as a right ankle sprain, which has sidelined him for the previous two games. Along with Dunleavy, J.R. Smith (thumb) is out, Kyrie Irving (hamstring) is questionable and LeBron James (illness) and Kevin Love (illness) are also uncertain to suit up Wednesday, so the aging veteran's potential absence could loom larger than normal. Clarification on Dunleavy's status should come after the team conducts its morning shootaround.