Dunleavy (ankle) will not play Monday against the Pelicans, Fred McLeod of Cavs.com reports.

Dunleavy will sit for the second straight game Monday after missing Saturday's tilt against the Hornets due to an ankle injury. The severity of his injury is undisclosed, but the Cavaliers shouldn't suffer with Dunleavy's absence. Expect Channing Frye to receive extra playing time off the bench while Dunleavy is sidelined. The next opportunity he has to see the court against is Wednesday against Chicago.