Jefferson scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 12 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's 90-82 win over the Pelicans.

Jefferson added some much needed pep to a beleaguered Cavs lineup that was without Kyrie Irving and featured LeBron James and Kevin Love both playing through illnesses. It was the 36-year-old's second game with over 10 points in his last three contests and his first double-double of the season.