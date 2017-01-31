Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Efficient in Monday's start
Jefferson finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and a blocked shot over 25 minutes in Monday's 104-97 loss against the Mavericks.
Jefferson made a start at the four with Kevin Love (back) on the shelf, and he is likely to draw into the starting five again Wednesday with Love sidelined. The veteran has nice short-term fantasy appeal, and he is a solid DFS value while starting.
