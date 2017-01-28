Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Plays 25 minutes in return Friday
Jefferson (personal) supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in a 124-116 win over the Nets on Friday.
After leaving the team earlier this week following the birth of his child and missing Wednesday's loss to the Kings, Jefferson rejoined the Cavs on Friday and paced the bench in court time. The stat line Jefferson provided wasn't anything outstanding, but on a star-studded roster, he'll only be asked to serve as a complementary piece. While that's still vital to the Cavs' success, Jefferson's supporting role won't lend itself to much fantasy appeal.
