Jefferson registered 11 points (2-2 FG, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 19 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics.

The veteran forward followed up a lackluster start in place of a resting LeBron James on Monday with a much better performance off the bench Thursday. Jefferson's scoring total was his second highest in December and the third best of the season overall. Even in his age-36 season, Jefferson is offering modest but solid production relative to playing time off the bench behind James, while also receiving the occasional start when the latter is given the night off.