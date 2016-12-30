Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Registers 11 points off bench in Thursday win
Jefferson registered 11 points (2-2 FG, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and an assist over 19 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics.
The veteran forward followed up a lackluster start in place of a resting LeBron James on Monday with a much better performance off the bench Thursday. Jefferson's scoring total was his second highest in December and the third best of the season overall. Even in his age-36 season, Jefferson is offering modest but solid production relative to playing time off the bench behind James, while also receiving the occasional start when the latter is given the night off.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Starting in place of resting James•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Scores 10 points while making second straight start•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Scores eight points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Expects to start Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Will start at small forward Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Doesn't impress in spot start Tuesday•