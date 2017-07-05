Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Says he'll return to Cleveland
Jefferson will return to the Cavaliers next season, Cleveland.com reports.
On a recent episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast, which is hosted by Jefferson and Channing Frye, the 37-year-old confirmed that he will return to the Cavs next season after mulling retirement. Jefferson, who nearly retired last summer, is due to make $2.5 million next season, in what could very well be his final go-round in the NBA. In 2016-17, Jefferson saw action in 79 contests and averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in just over 20 minutes per game.
