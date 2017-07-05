Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson: Says he'll return to Cleveland

Jefferson will return to the Cavaliers next season, Cleveland.com reports.

On a recent episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast, which is hosted by Jefferson and Channing Frye, the 37-year-old confirmed that he will return to the Cavs next season after mulling retirement. Jefferson, who nearly retired last summer, is due to make $2.5 million next season, in what could very well be his final go-round in the NBA. In 2016-17, Jefferson saw action in 79 contests and averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in just over 20 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories