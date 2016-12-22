Jefferson started at power forward and generated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and one block across 32 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Jefferson has started the last two games while Kevin Love (knee) has battled a minor injury, picking up 30-plus minutes in both victories over the Bucks. While that kind of playing time is normally favorable to a player's production, sharing the court with high-usage players in Kyrie Irving and LeBron James hasn't been conducive to much statistical output for Jefferson, who remains a supporting-cast player at this stage of his career. It's generally expected that Love will be back in time for either Friday's tilt with the Nets or the Christmas Day matchup with the Warriors, so Jefferson's run with the top unit doesn't figure to last much longer.