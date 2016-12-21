Jefferson had eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes of action Tuesday in a 114-108 overtime win over Milwaukee.

Starting in place of Kevin Love (knee), Jefferson started off slow. Very slow. He struggled to beat guys off the dribble early on and couldn't make any shots, but he came through when it mattered most, drawing three crucial free throws in the fourth quarter and drilling a three down the stretch. Love is questionable for Wednesday's rematch against the Bucks, so expect Jefferson to start again unless Love's status changes overnight.