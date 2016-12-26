Jefferson will get the start at small forward Monday against the Pistons, Cavs play by play man Fred McLeod reports.

The Cavs announced that LeBron James will sit out to rest Monday, and it will be Jefferson who slots into the lineup in his place. Jefferson played 29 minutes in Sunday's Christmas Day win over Golden State but converted just 2-of-11 field goal attempts. Expect James to return to the lineup Thursday when the Cavaliers play host to the Celtics.