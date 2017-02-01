Jefferson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Kevin Love (back) is sitting out a second straight game Wednesday, but Jefferson will hit the pine in favor of Channing Frye after starting and playing 25 minutes in Monday's loss to the Mavericks. It looks like it may be a matchup-based decision, as the 6-foot-11 Frye should have an easier time containing opposing 6-foot-11 power forward Gorgui Dieng than Jefferson might. Look for Lue to continue adjusting his lineup due to matchups for the duration of Love's absence, which could make Jefferson's role somewhat volatile in the short term.