Jefferson has been excused from Wednesday's game against the Kings to handal a personal matter, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

There was no indication prior to the game that Jefferson's status was in doubt, so the personal situation may have occurred at the last minute. Kyle Korver and Channing Frye figure to be in line for slightly increased minutes providing depth at the forward positions with Jefferson's absence. Jefferson will presumably return to action Friday against the Nets.