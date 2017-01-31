Jefferson will get the start Monday against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of Advance Ohio reports.

With Kevin Love (back) out, Jefferson will draw the start at power forward. He may not be the permanent starter in Love's absence however, as Coach Tyronn Lue noted that the starter may switch on a game-to-game basis if he believes there can be a matchup advantage. The 36-year-old is hitting a uncharacteristically low 29.4 percent of his threes over his past seven outings.