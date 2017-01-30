Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Delivers robust line in Sunday's win

Thompson tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, four blocks, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-91 win over the Thunder.

Thompson finished with season highs in scoring, steals, shot attempts, and made free throws while matching his season high in blocks. Thompson was shooting 39.1 percent from the charity stripe on 3.5 attempts per game in January entering Sunday's showdown, so it was a pleasant surprise to see him sinking so many freebies.