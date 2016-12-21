Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in overtime win

Thompson turned in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in Tuesday's 114-108 win over Milwaukee.

Thompson's minutes were limited Tuesday, mostly due to foul trouble. He was vital down the stretch for the Cavs, battling the Bucks' long-armed rebounders for position, and coming up with huge second chance boards when the game got ugly. Thompson ended up with five offensive rebounds, as much as Milwaukee's starting front-court combined.