Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Exits with apparent injury Thursday

Thompson has gone back to the Cavaliers' locker room with an apparent injury during Thursday's game against the Suns, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per Lloyd, Thompson was holding his wrist area as he exited the floor and went back to the locker room with the Cleveland training staff. More updates on Thompson's status should be made available after halftime of Thursday's game. If he's unable to return, Channing Frye could be pressed into extra minutes at center for the Cavaliers.