Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Free-throw woes continue in Wednesday's loss

Thompson logged six points (2-3 FG, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in a 116-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Thompson's offensive game has largely been limited to finishing off lobs and put-back opportunities throughout his career, but he's been leaving more points than ever on the table due to his season-long free-throw woes. He's shooting an ugly 40.9 percent from the line in January, and a career-worst 48.1 percent on the season. Until he makes more progress in that area, Thompson will have an even tougher time challenging for double-digit points than he previously did, making him more of a one-category (rebounds) option than usual.