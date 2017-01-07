Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Horrible from charity stripe Friday

Thompson scored 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-15 FT), and added nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in 30 minutes Friday duing a 118-116 win over Brooklyn.

Take one look at his stats, and Thompson is nearly the exact same player he was a year ago. His scoring output, field-goal shooting, rebounding, assist rate, and steals all mirror last season's averages. Except for his freebies. Thompson's free-throw percentage has dipped to just 49.0 percent, a far cry from last season's 61.6 percent.