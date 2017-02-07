Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Notches double-double in win

Thompson scored 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 FT) with 12 rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in Monday's 140-135 win over the Wizards.

Thompson finished the game with new season-highs in points and minutes, and the Canadian center's stock appears to be trending up. Monday's contest also marked the first time all season that Thompson has scored 10 or more points in three consecutive games, and he's shot an extremely efficient 68.4 percent over that span.