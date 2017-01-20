Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable to return Thursday
Thompson (finger) is probable to return to Thursday's game against the Suns, Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Thompson suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand late in the first half and immediately went back to the Cavalier locker room for further treatment. Fortunately the injury is not believed to be serious, making it likely that he'll be able to return to action in the second half Thursday.
