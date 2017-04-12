Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable Wednesday vs. Raptors

Thompson (thumb) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Thompson has missed the last four games with a sprained right thumb, so his probable designation heading into the regular-season finale is certainly a welcome sign for the Cavs ahead of postseason play. While Thompson shouldn't face any physical limitations Wednesday, coach Tyronn Lue could restrict the center's minutes anyway, as the team seems to have essentially conceded the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to the Celtics and isn't eager to overwork key players before the postseason begins. Thompson should be in store for around 30 minutes per game once the playoffs get underway.