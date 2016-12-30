Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Rebound short of double-double in Thursday win
Thompson collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist over 32 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics.
The big man provided his typically solid work on the boards, while also scoring in double digits for the third time in the last six games. Thompson has also rattled off double-digit rebounds in four of those contests, and no less than eight boards in any game during that stretch.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Records 15 boards, four blocks in win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in overtime win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Plays more than expected Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play just five-to-six minutes Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Pulls down season-high 20 boards•