Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Rebound short of double-double in Thursday win

Thompson collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist over 32 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over the Celtics.

The big man provided his typically solid work on the boards, while also scoring in double digits for the third time in the last six games. Thompson has also rattled off double-digit rebounds in four of those contests, and no less than eight boards in any game during that stretch.