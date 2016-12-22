Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Records 15 boards, four blocks in win

Thompson contributed five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 26 minutes in a 113-102 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

For the seventh time in the Cavs' last nine games, Thompson was held to single-digit scoring, but came through with one of his best defensive outings of the season. The four blocks matched his season high, while the 15 boards were his second most in that category on the campaign. So long as he continues to shine in those two areas, the Cavs will be more than happy no matter how little Thompson provides the team on the offensive end.