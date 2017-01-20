Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Returns for start of second half Thursday

Thompson (finger) will start the second half of Thursday's game against the Suns, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Despite suffering a dislocated finger on his left hand late in the first half, Thompson is back on the floor for the start of the third quarter. He logged five rebounds and a pair of blocks in 14 minutes prior to exiting the contest. Now that he's back to start the third, he'll likely be able to play his usual allotment of minutes for the remainder of the contest.