Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 10 points in return from four-game absence

Thompson (thumb) started at center and provided 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in a 98-83 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

While the Cavaliers limped to the end of the regular season, they can at least take some solace in the fact that their starting center will be ready to go for postseason play after returning from a four-game absence Wednesday. Coach Tyronn Lue didn't hand Thompson his usual minutes load, but the 26-year-old still managed to turn in quality production. After cutting bait with Larry Sanders earlier this week, the Cavaliers brought in Walter Tavares to add some depth at center, but it's not expected that the 7-foot-3 big man will see regular run in the rotation once the postseason begins. As such, Thompson, who was wearing a brace Wednesday to protect his sprained right thumb, could be counted on to shoulder 30-plus minutes in competitive contests throughout the playoffs.