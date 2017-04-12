Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play Wednesday vs. Raptors
Thompson (active) will play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson missed the last four games with a sprain right thumb, but it looks as though the injury isn't providing him with any complications at this point. With postseason play right around the corner, however, it wouldn't be shocking if Thompson didn't see a hefty minutes load Wednesday, even with the Cavaliers already holding out LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Expect coach Tyronn Lue to spread the playing time around fairly liberally among all the players who are active Wednesday.
