Cedi Osman: Signs with Cavaliers
Osman has agreed to a deal with the Cavaliers, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.
Osman plans to stay in Turkey playing with Anadolu Efes until the start of the NBA's 2017-2018 season. While on Anadolu Efes, Osman averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds across 20 minutes during his 2015-16 campaign. Osman was drafted first in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, however his rights were traded to Cleveland, with whom he has recently agreed to a 3-year $8.3 million deal.
