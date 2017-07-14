Nader agreed to a four-year deal worth $6 million Friday with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Nader was a late second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and played in the D-League for all of last season. With Boston fairly secure on depth on both the wing and in the frontcourt for next season, Nader will likely serve as a deep bench option for most of the year. He'll also likely see plenty of action for Boston's affiliate in the new G League.