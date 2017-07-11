Play

Nader (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Nader -- the Celtics' 2016 second-rounder who went on to become the D-League Rookie of the Year -- sat out Sunday's game against the Blazers as well with an unspecified ankle injury. It isn't clear when he'll be back in action.

